ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — GRAMMY Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes announced on Tuesday, November 29 that she has cancelled her “Joy: The Holiday Tour” performance at Turning Stone due to sickness.

The concert was originally scheduled for Friday, December 2, and Rimes is working with Turning Stone to find a new date.

She released the following statement:

To my Verona, NY fans, I’m sorry to announce that we’ll have to cancel the show this Friday because I’m too sick to travel and perform. It breaks my heart I can’t be there as I was so excited to celebrate the holiday season with you all. We will reschedule and I look forward to that time when we can be together again. LeAnn Rimes

Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase and guests should contact where they got their tickets from for specific questions about refunds.

Ticket holders with questions can call the Turning Stone Box Office at 877-833-7469.