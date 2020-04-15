Learn a life-saving skill at home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emergencies can still happen even in these unprecedented times of COVID-19.

The American Red Cross sees them every day as they work to support people recovering from home fires, tornadoes, floods, or other tragedies.

In an effort to help protect yourself, your family, and others, the Red Cross is offering online classes designed by experts that teach essential safety and preparedness skills at a discounted price.

The Red Cross is offering the following courses online:

Sign up for courses by visiting RedCross.org/