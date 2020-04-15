Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Learn a life-saving skill at home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
American Red Cross logo_833143459067414850

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emergencies can still happen even in these unprecedented times of COVID-19.

The American Red Cross sees them every day as they work to support people recovering from home fires, tornadoes, floods, or other tragedies.

In an effort to help protect yourself, your family, and others, the Red Cross is offering online classes designed by experts that teach essential safety and preparedness skills at a discounted price.

The Red Cross is offering the following courses online:

Sign up for courses by visiting RedCross.org/

