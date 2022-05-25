SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is inviting community members to come see some proposed projects for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The DRI will help change the future of Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway.

In December, Governor Hochul announced that Syracuse would receive $10 million as part of the initiative. There was also a call for community project proposals in March and April by Syracuse’s Local Planning Committee.

The City of Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway

Community members who want to see proposed projects for the Southwest Gateway can stop by the Art of Massage at 500 W. Onondaga St. from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will also be walking tours throughout the DRI study area.

The goal of revitalizing the Southwest Gateway is to seamlessly unite the area with Downtown Syracuse and expand the city’s “vibrant urban core.” Projects would develop dense, walkable mixed-use corridors that connect residential neighborhoods to the Central Business District.

“Recent investments have created momentum for the city to redevelop underutilized and vacant properties, improve public infrastructure and green spaces and increase affordable housing,” said Mayor Walsh. “With the support of city residents, the Southwest Gateway District is poised to enhance a growing downtown community by connecting the CBD and to our neighbors in the South and West.”

More public workshop events will be held throughout the summer as part of the DRI planning process.

If you can’t make the workshop, you can visit the Syracuse DRI website to see materials after the event.