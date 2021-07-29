Learn how to sign up for NY Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s electronics recycling event

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —  There are around 1,300 slots up for grabs for New York Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s Electronics Recycling event, and there is a vast range of items that can be turned in.

Sign up to bring your computers, TVs, tablets and more to be recycled on Saturday, August 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the East Syracuse Minoa Central High School located at 6400 Fremont Road, East Syracuse, NY. 

Here is a full list of items that will be accepted:

  • Computers 
  • Tablets
  • Televisions
  • Monitors
  • Cameras
  • Copiers 
  • Scanners 
  • Fax machines
  • Printers
  • VCR and DVD players
  • Cable boxes
  • Digital music players
  • Electronic or video game consoles 
  • Cell phones
  • Audio/visual equipment
  • Fitness trackers and smart watches
  • GPS devices 
  • Rechargeable batteries 

Items that are NOT being accepted include the following:

  • Large kitchen appliances
  • Air conditioners 
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Alkaline batteries 
  • Any liquids or powders 
  • Any yard equipment 
  • CD’s, DVDs, VHS, or cassette tapes 
  • Fluorescent lamps
  • Smoke detectors  

There is a limit of four CRT TV’s or monitors per vehicle, and the event is free. Tickets are required for entry. Visit the event’s registration page to register and claim your slot.

