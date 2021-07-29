Learn how to sign up for NY Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s electronics recycling event

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are around 1,300 slots up for grabs for New York Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s Electronics Recycling event, and there is a vast range of items that can be turned in.
Sign up to bring your computers, TVs, tablets and more to be recycled on Saturday, August 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the East Syracuse Minoa Central High School located at 6400 Fremont Road, East Syracuse, NY.
Here is a full list of items that will be accepted:
- Computers
- Tablets
- Televisions
- Monitors
- Cameras
- Copiers
- Scanners
- Fax machines
- Printers
- VCR and DVD players
- Cable boxes
- Digital music players
- Electronic or video game consoles
- Cell phones
- Audio/visual equipment
- Fitness trackers and smart watches
- GPS devices
- Rechargeable batteries
Items that are NOT being accepted include the following:
- Large kitchen appliances
- Air conditioners
- Dehumidifiers
- Alkaline batteries
- Any liquids or powders
- Any yard equipment
- CD’s, DVDs, VHS, or cassette tapes
- Fluorescent lamps
- Smoke detectors
There is a limit of four CRT TV’s or monitors per vehicle, and the event is free. Tickets are required for entry. Visit the event’s registration page to register and claim your slot.