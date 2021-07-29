Learn how to sign up for NY Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s electronics recycling event

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are around 1,300 slots up for grabs for New York Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s Electronics Recycling event, and there is a vast range of items that can be turned in.

Sign up to bring your computers, TVs, tablets and more to be recycled on Saturday, August 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the East Syracuse Minoa Central High School located at 6400 Fremont Road, East Syracuse, NY.

Here is a full list of items that will be accepted:

Computers

Tablets

Televisions

Monitors

Cameras

Copiers

Scanners

Fax machines

Printers

VCR and DVD players

Cable boxes

Digital music players

Electronic or video game consoles

Cell phones

Audio/visual equipment

Fitness trackers and smart watches

GPS devices

Rechargeable batteries

Items that are NOT being accepted include the following:

Large kitchen appliances

Air conditioners

Dehumidifiers

Alkaline batteries

Any liquids or powders

Any yard equipment

CD’s, DVDs, VHS, or cassette tapes

Fluorescent lamps

Smoke detectors

There is a limit of four CRT TV’s or monitors per vehicle, and the event is free. Tickets are required for entry. Visit the event’s registration page to register and claim your slot.