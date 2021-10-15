Learn more about the propositions on the other side of your ballot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you vote on Election Day, early or by absentee, there are two sides to your ballot. One is for candidates. The other side has five statewide propositions.

The first one is about redistricting in the state legislature.

“It makes it easier for the legislative majorities to draw maps in case the redistricting commission doesn’t come up with acceptable maps and it also limits the senate from adding seats to be able to distort those maps,” said Onondaga County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny.

Proposition two would put a right to clean air and water in the state constitution.

“This will put a right to clean air, clean water, and a healthful environment in our constitution, mandating that businesses and private entities and governments have that as a standard going forward,” Czarny explained.

Prop three would eliminate the 10-day requirement to register to vote.

“This would make same-day registration a possibility in New York if the voters pass this,” Czarny said.

Sample ballot, with the statewide propositions

Right now, you need an excuse to vote by absentee, Proposition four would change that.

“You would just apply for an absentee ballot and get it,” Czarny added, “You wouldn’t have to say your reason for wanting to do so.”

Proposition five is for New York City Civil Court to change the claim amount in its jurisdiction. It’s part of the state constitution.

“The constitution has to be voted on by every citizen in New York, not just New York City,” Czarny said.

There might also be local props on your ballot depending on where you live in the county. Tully, the Town, and Village of Camillus voters will decide if marijuana dispensaries will be allowed in their communities.

Czarny encourages all voters to research these props before they cast their ballots.

“I always hope voters will do the research before they get into the polling place on these because they can be confusing because the language is meant for changing the constitution of New York State. So sometime people will not understand what the ballot means and they may ask for help from the inspectors and we can’t tell you at the polling place how to vote.” Dustin Czarny, Onondaga County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Monday, October 18.

Early Voting will be October 23 – October 31.

You can learn more by visiting the Onondaga County Board of Elections website.