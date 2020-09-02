Learning More About Bridge Street’s New Host, Steve Infanti

One highlight of the New York State Fair has always been the 4-H program that allows kids to show their animals in a big arena. Unfortunately this year's fair wasn't possible, but Onondaga County 4-H has found a way to keep the tradition alive.

Smaller shows and competitions featured kids demonstrating their knowledge of grooming, caring for, and handling dairy calves, birds, rabbits and horses. The year-long 4-H program is a great way for children to learn, understand and educate others on the importance of animals right here in our community.