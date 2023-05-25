SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “God Bless The U.S.A.” as Armed Forces Day at the New York State Fair is a double decker this year – Lee Greenwood and Avalanche, who have played there before, are returning for the patriotic day.

Both performing on Thursday, August 31, Avalanche will take on Chevy Court at 1 p.m. and Lee Greenwood at 6 p.m.

The Fort Drum based rock band played at the fair as recent as 2022. But the people couldn’t get enough, and now they’re back.

“The band is known for providing upbeat music for soldiers and their families, as well as for musical outreach and educational opportunities,” said the New York State Fair’s Press Office.

As for Lee Greenwood, this is the 5th time in his career he’s been to the fair. His most recent performance was back in 2013, but he also played in 2009, 2003 and 1988.

“Armed Forces Day is a day full of traditions here at The Fair. There’s a ceremony in the morning where we recognize members of our Armed Forces around a monument that commemorates the sacrifices made by our war heroes. And, in the evening, there’s a parade featuring servicemen and women and veterans,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$

Like all acts that appear in the Chevrolet Music Series, the Lee Greenwood and Avalanche concerts are free with Fair admission, which is expected to go on sale in the next few weeks. Admission is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.