Legal aid available for those in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the pandemic, many people are facing legal issues that could be life-threatening and the courts are still open to hear those emergency cases.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc spoke with members of the Hiscock Legal Aid Society and they want people to know they’re still open for business.

Those with the Legal Aid Society provide vital services to low-income families dealing with everything from immigration issues to representing those who are suffering from domestic abuse. And now more than ever, they want people to know they’re still here to help them.

Even though right now, the courts are only hearing what’s known as essential matters, so that includes issuing orders of protection, child abuse and neglect cases, illegal eviction cases, and even criminal arraignments. In some cases, attorneys in Onondaga County are Skyping with judges for hearings. Now, because of that, those with the Legal Aid Society say the court is able to take on more cases and in a time like this, many are dealing with financial and safety issues that just can’t wait. Attorneys are particularly concerned about domestic abuse cases, because they know in situations like this, where more people are forced to spend more time with their abusers, they’re at a higher risk for danger.

“We haven’t seen specifically an increase in calls, which makes me concerned. because I know that doesn’t reflect what’s going on and I want to make sure people understand that we are still able to help them,” said Tara Trammell, Supervising Attorney, Family Court Unit, Hiscock Legal Aid Society.

“Hiscock Legal Aid’s whole role and the role of other legal agencies and human services providers in the county is to be there in your time of need. So, don’t feel like you can’t reach out because of the pandemic. We’re all operating remotely within the means available to us while operating in the pandemic and we’re here to meet your needs and to help you,” said Gregory Dewan, Deputy Executive Director, Hiscock Legal Aid Society.

Dewan says right now, with the financial situation many are going through, some who were not financially eligible for these services before the pandemic may now be. He encourages everyone to call and go through the financial screening to find out. They will consider your income as is stands the day you call. That number is (315) 422-8191 and while there isn’t anyone in the office, Dewan says they will get back to you quickly.

Cornell University Law School faculty, students and staff are also responding to the coronavirus pandemic by offering legal services to businesses and individuals throughout Central New York.

The services they are offering include helping businesses and workers in the region access new benefits, to supporting families in immigration detention centers, and working with low-income residents remotely to finalize their wills.

