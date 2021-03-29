Legal marijuana bill in New York close to becoming law

(WSYR-TV) — A final deal to legalize recreational marijuana in New York has been made and it’s expected to be voted on this week before heading over to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s desk for final approval. Cuomo has already said he’s excited to sign the bill into law.

If passed, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) would legalize sales to adults over the age of 21. It will also automatically expunge low-level marijuana convictions that would be considered legal under the bill.

Users would be allowed to grow plants in their own home and people could possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 ounces of cannabis concentrate.

However, driving while under the influence of marijuana would still be considered a misdemeanor under the new law.

Those already in the industry are hopeful this will help small businesses expand.

“We’re predicting about 50,000 jobs across the state with the adult-use cannabis program. In the bill, there’s also a labor peace agreement. Which means many of those jobs will be union jobs. They’ll have good pay, good benefits,” said Allan Gandelman, President of the NY Cannabis and Processors Association. “We’re really looking at this the same way New York has done the craft beer and the farm brewery thing. A lot of small businesses, direct to consumer, luckily this is in the legislation, like a micro-business license, so hopefully, those can be given out really really quickly.”

The vote is expected soon and the law would take effect immediately but it will likely take more than a year for the changes to be seen in the state.