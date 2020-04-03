Legislation to create Syracuse STEAM school included in state budget

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Legislature was back in session Friday morning, debating parts of the new fiscal year budget bill. In that newly adopted state budget, the Syracuse City School District’s regional STEAMschool.

Funding will also provide the necessary state building support to renovate the former Central Tech High School in Downtown Syracuse.

The new regional high school will be run as part of the Syracuse City School District. The goal is to have 60-percent of the students come from the city of Syracuse and 40-percent from surrounding districts.

Many of the budget votes were taken remotely this year due to COVID-19.