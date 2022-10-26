(WSYR-TV) – A coalition of nearly two dozen state lawmakers, consumers and climate advocates plan to launch a new effort to help New Yorkers save money on their heating bills by passing the All-Electric Building Act.

According to Food & Water Watch, the new analysis shows that the Act will save families hundreds of dollars per year in heating costs for families living in newly-built homes.

The coalition will be calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to put the All-Electric Building Act in her upcoming budget to win its enactment.

The movement comes after New York power utilities warn of significant rate increases ahead of winter.

Many utility companies plan to charge rates that exceed the national average.

Con Edison reportedly has warned of a 32 percent rate increase and National Grid predicts a 39 percent spike in heating bills this winter.

According to F&FW, the proposed legislation, which New York City has already enacted, would apply to new buildings under seven stories starting in 2024 and larger buildings by 2027. In addition to saving money, the bill also creates jobs and fights climate change.