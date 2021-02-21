Legislature head back to Albany Monday in wake of Cuomo controversy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local representatives are heading back to Albany on Monday in the wake of a federal investigation into the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing home deaths throughout the pandemic.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Republican Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay and Democratic State Senator Rachel May and regardless of being on opposite sides of the political spectrum, they both agree that some of Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers need to be revoked.

“I think what we could do right off the bat is just do a clean repeal of the powers that were granted to the governor last year,” said Barclay.

Senator May agreed, saying she was in favor of curtailing the extraordinary powers given to the governor in March of 2020.

“I do think it’s time for us to revisit that, whether it’s we take them all away together or we create an oversight system for the legislature to make sure we have a voice in that. I think that’s appropriate,” she said.

However, when it comes to an investigation, Barclay is pushing for a federal and internal investigation, while May believes the legislature should just focus on passing legislation.

“I trust the Biden administration to run a fair investigation if they’re going to do one and it would be good to get to the bottom of it because we need to be able to trust our government officials, especially during a pandemic,” she said.

“I don’t think the legislature needs to stand still and hope they come out with an investigation. Those investigations can take a long time and if there was criminality, I think the families, I know the legislature, and I know New York citizens think there ought to be accountability,” Barclay said.

Barclay is also advocating to take it a step further with an impeachment commission, something May doesn’t think is needed. But the first step is examining those emergency powers granted to the governor which include the power to close schools, restrict sports, and create the color-coded zones with different levels of restrictions. The law enabling the expanded emergency powers expires on April 30.