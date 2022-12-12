SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature reaffirms a vote on the proposed consolidation of Jamesville Correctional Facility and the Onondaga County Justice Center won’t happen until the new year.

Chairman James Rowley released a statement Monday about the plan released by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway Friday.

The plan, if passed, would close operations in Jamesville and move all inmates and staff to the Downtown Syracuse facility.

McMahon explained a dwindling inmate population and not enough staff to justify two campuses.

McMahon said keeping both facilities open puts Onondaga County and its taxpayers at legal risk since staff shortages are keeping the county from meeting its requirement to consistently provide inmates transportation to court hearings.

“By going through the committee process,” Chairman Rowley explained, “Legislators will be able to get all the information they need and have their questions answered, so they will be able to make the best decision possible.”

Rowley adds, “The employees moving downtown will be getting pay increases,

staffing issues should be mostly resolved, and the closure of Jamesville Correctional Facility

would save county taxpayers more than $5,000,000 a year. But, some concerns have been raised

in the community, and so we want to take the necessary time to review whether the closure is the best option and the committee process will allow us to do that.”

Sheriff-Elect Toby Shelley said Friday he was suspicious of a plan just weeks before he takes office. He bashed the plan alongside union leaders, who say officers from Jamesville will lose their seniority if moved to the Justice Center.