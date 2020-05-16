LEGO and Pottery Barn begin curbside sales at Destiny USA as part of Phase 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been almost two months since Destiny USA was forced to close for the coronavirus pandemic, but Phase 1 is allowing more businesses to offer curbside sales.

The LEGO Store and Pottery Barn used Phase 1’s opening day Friday to begin bringing orders out to customers in their cars.

Destiny USA management requested all tenants who begin curbside sales to use the Carousel entrance.

The general manager tells NewsChannel 9 he’ll pay close attention to traffic and add additional access points if necessary.

Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and some restaurants used their own entrances to start curbside service before Friday.

The general manager hopes the state will allow customers back in malls in June and is developing his own safety plan in the meantime.