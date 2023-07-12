SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re a LEGO fan, you won’t want to miss this experience at the Fairgrounds!

BrickUniverse, otherwise known as the ultimate LEGO fan experience, is making a stop at the New York State Fairgrounds on October 28 through October 29 offering LEGO enthusiasts of all ages a deep dive into the world of bricks and creativity.

“The BrickUniverse event in Syracuse promises to be an unparalleled experience, featuring professional artists from across the country who will showcase their awe-inspiring LEGO creations. Attendees will have the rare chance to meet and engage with these talented artists, gaining insight into their techniques and inspirations. This unique interaction will provide a valuable platform for aspiring builders and fans alike to learn, grow, and be inspired by the incredible LEGO artistry on display,” stated BrickUniverse.

Early ticket purchase is encouraged, as tickets are expected to sell out rapidly due to high demand, with a general admission price of $16.81.

One of BrickUniverse’s highlights is its dedicated building zones where attendees can use their imagination to construct whatever LEGO creation they want.

Courtesy of BrickUniverse Courtesy of BrickUniverse Courtesy of BrickUniverse

No matter how old or young, participants will have access to an array of bricks and resources to build, play, and collaborate with other like-minded LEGO enthusiasts.

The event will also feature a “brick market,” where attendees can explore a number of vendors and browse and purchase a wide variety of LEGO sets, mini-figures, custom creations, accessories and more.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of BrickUniverse to Syracuse,” said York Beights, event organizer. “This event is a celebration of creativity, imagination, and the timeless joy of LEGO. We have curated an incredible lineup of talented artists, created engaging building zones, and assembled an outstanding brick market, all to ensure an unforgettable experience for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages.”

Tickets for BrickUniverse can be purchased here.