SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Thank you for being here, please continue to spread the message, I know how debilitating this disease is as a patient,” said a fighter herself against Lyme Disease, NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla.

The second annual “Legs Against Lyme Walk” happened at Long Branch Park on May 13, and nearly 200 people walked in support.

The CNY Lyme Alliance and Sommavilla helped to organize the event.

Former NewsChannel 9 anchor Dan Cummings says it’s important to get out and support causes like this.

“You’re here for somebody, you’re here because you know somebody or you are somebody who has seen this disease up close and personal and it’s not a pretty sight. So it’s awesome that you’re here and so on behalf of all of the families that have been touched by a tick-borne illness and everything that can happen in the years that follow that thank you for being here,” said Cummings.