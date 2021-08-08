Lemonade stand in Liverpool raises money for childhood cancer

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ava Musci sold lemonade in Liverpool Saturday, all to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer.

“I feel really great that people come out here from possibly afar to come out and donate,” said Musci. “I like how people are coming together. We had a lot of people here talking to each other and having a good time and seeing everybody making new friends.”

So far this year Ava has raised more than $3,100. In five years she raised $12,000 and will fund 200 hours of cancer research.