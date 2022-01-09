Le Moyne College to go remote for the first 2 weeks of the spring semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College has updated its spring semester opening plans for students during the first 2 weeks. Classes will be conducted virtually from Tuesday, Jan. 18, to Friday, Jan. 28.

The school released information on their website saying, “During these two weeks, classes will meet synchronously via Zoom at their normally scheduled meeting times. Note that Physician Assistant Studies Program classes, along with those MBA classes that were set to begin on Monday, Jan. 10, will still be held in person as originally scheduled. All other classes that were scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 10, will be held virtually.

Residential students will be able to return to campus housing starting on Friday, Jan. 14.

All in-person classes are expected to begin by the start of the third week of the 2022 spring semester on Jan. 31.

The campus is still requiring students eligible for a booster shot to get one before the start of the semester.

Students who have not yet received their booster shots can do so at Le Moyne’s campus Event Center during the times below:

·       Friday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
·       Saturday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
·       Wednesday, Jan. 19, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

