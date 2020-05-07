Lenox woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man during domestic dispute

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Lenox woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic dispute.
Just after midnight on Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to Arthur Jenkins Avenue in Lenox for a domestic dispute. Deputies say Beth Meyers, 22, of Lenox, had stabbed a male twice: Once in his shoulder, and a second time in his torso. The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and then released.
Meyers has been arrested on charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
