SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Orange sophomore running back LeQuint Allen has dropped his lawsuit against Syracuse University and will be allowed to return to the playing field at SU this August.

NewsChannel 9 was sent the following statement from Sarah Scalese, SU’s senior vice president of communications:

“We have reached a resolution with LeQuint while respecting his privacy throughout this process. As part of that agreement, LeQuint will resume his studies in the fall semester and return to football in mid-August. Per federal privacy laws, Syracuse University will not comment further on this or other student conduct cases.”

In December, Allen was involved in an altercation with another student. In May he was suspended by the university for two semesters. On June 26, Allen filed a lawsuit against Syracuse University.

Allen’s attorney Melissa Schwartz released the following statement on behalf of her client on Wednesday:

“LeQuint is happy to be returning to Syracuse University to continue with his education and athletics. He is thankful to his family, coaches and their families, teammates, and everyone else who has supported him throughout this process. LeQuint is an incredible young man and I know he will make amazing contributions to the Syracuse community on and off the field. We will not be providing any further comments on this matter.”