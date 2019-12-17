Let Wegmans take the stress off of holiday cooking

Take a load off this holiday season and let Wegmans do the cooking. Their catering department makes it easy to entertain with affordable options and a variety of choices.

Check out their entertainment catalog for ideas. This year the catering department is offering a garlic studded rib roast dinner. Ham and turkey more traditional favorites are also available.

Wegmans thinks of everything when it comes to preparing the perfect dishes for your parties. From appetizers to full course meals, feeding 10 or 100 people Wegmans is there to meet your needs.

Ordering is simple, call the catering department or order online. All Christmas dinner orders must be placed by 2pm Monday, December 23rd for pick up Christmas Eve by 3:30pm.

For more information or to find a Wegmans near you visit Wegmans online.

