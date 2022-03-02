(WSYR-TV) — News of Juli Boeheim getting robbed at gunpoint Tuesday at Destiny USA sent shockwaves through the city of Syracuse and Central New York. There has been violence at the mall recently, but it really hit home with a person of Juli’s stature encountering this situation at a place thousands of Central New Yorkers visit every year.

Wednesday, in a call with ESPN Syracuse on the “On the Block with Brent Axe” radio show, her husband Jim Boeheim, the head coach of the Syracuse men’s basketball team, gave an update on how his wife is doing.

“She is definitely shook up. This isn’t television. It’s not movies. This is real life. Somebody puts a gun in your face – she is handling it well. I mean, better than I probably would, and most people, I think. This is not easy. She’s a little shook, but I think she is doing better than could be expected.”

The Boeheims have run a foundation for in CNY since 2010, and part of its mission statement on their website is “the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation strives to enrich the lives of kids in need within our Central New York community…”

And according to Jim, that was on the mind of Juli Tuesday after the robbery.

“I think the thing that helped her was that it was a kid. I think had it been an older man, you know. Her main thought was ‘let’s help this kid.’ That’s what we do with our foundation, is try to help these kids. That was the first thing she said. She was ‘I want to help this kid.’” Jim Boeheim

The Syracuse Police Department is still investigating the robbery. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

If you would like to donate to the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, you can do so here.