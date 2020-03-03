Live Now
Let’s Party with “Sesame Street Live!” At The Oncenter

Central New Yorkers of all ages are invited to jump to the beat and join in the fun with all of your favorite friends on Sesame Street. An all-new, interactive show invites you to learn new songs, sing to some old familiar tunes and have fun with some of your favorite characters too.

Join Oscar and Cookie Monster and even build a snowman with your buddy Elmo. ‘Sesame Street Live!’ Host Juanita Dilla Olivo says that the family friendly event, is really just that.

“The cool thing is that it’s family fun for everyone and because it’s been 50 years, you have multi-generational learning,” she says. “So you have kids that have kids now and they’re bringing their babies and it is absolutely amazing to be part of this legacy.”

Families are welcome to sing along and help Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar, Abby and so many others come together to choose a party theme for their big celebration and everyone is sure to learn something too.

“One of our favorite things to see from the stage is when families come and dad has an Oscar the Grouch T-shirt and mom has a Cookie Monster one,” Olivo adds.

The show’s inclusiveness also plays a major role in its entertainment. Olivo says that people of all ages, denominations and walks of life come to experience the magic of Sesame Street and that’s what makes it so special. One of the biggest takeaways for so many are the lessons that go beyond the stage, long after the party is over.

“Yes it’s entertaining of course, but it helps to provide guidance sometimes to kids who maybe don’t have it. And that opportunity to become stronger smarter and kinder, for our community is something that resonates no matter what language you speak, no matter how old you are and no matter where you live in the world,” Olivo adds.

“Sesame Street Live!” is celebrating with three shows at the Oncenter’s Mulroy Civic Center Theaters March 3rd and 4th. Tickets starts at $15 and can be purchased at TicketMaster.com or the Oncenter Box Office.

