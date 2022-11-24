pumpkin punch or sangria in a glass with apple, cinnamon. Halloween and Thanksgiving. Traditional autumn, winter drinks and cocktails

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What’s a holiday without a fun drink to pair it with?

Seasonal drinks are all the rave right now, so here is a list of some must-try’s that you could shake up for the evening!

Courtesy of Getty Images.

Pumpkin Spice Martini

Skip the olives, today we’re throwing some pumpkin in there!

Ingredients:

One cup ice cubes

One (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger vanilla flavored vodka (such as Stoli®)

One (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger Irish cream liqueur (such as Bailey’s®)

One (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger pumpkin flavored liqueur (such as Hiram Walker®)

One pinch ground cinnamon

One pinch ground nutmeg

You can find the rest of the directions on AllRecipes!

Courtesy of Getty Images.

Spiced Pear and Bourbon Sparkler

Something about pear and bourbon in one glass sounds like a good idea!

Ingredients:

One and a half ounces of Spiced Pear Simple Syrup

One and a half ounces of Bourbon

Half an ounce of lemon juice

One to two ounces of Prosecco

Ice

Chilled coupe glass

Spiced Pear Simple Syrup

One cup pear juice (preferably blending three ripe pears with one fourth cup of water)

Two inch piece of ginger

Two cinnamon sticks

Five cloves

One Fourth cup Brown Swerve

You can find the rest of the instructions at bon appétit.

Courtesy of Getty Images.

Cranberry Moscow Mule

Although a classic, there are so many ways to alter and jazz up a traditional Moscow Mule!

Ingredients:

One and a half ounces of vodka

Half a lime, juiced

Half ounce of cranberry simple syrup

Half a bottle of ginger beer

Half to one cup of crushed ice

Although some of you may already know them, you can find the rest of the directions on Vine Pair!

Courtesy of Getty Images.

Pumpkin Margarita

For my tequila lovers, have you ever paired these two?

Ingredients:

One ounce fresh lime juice

One ounce fresh lemon juice

Two ounces tequila

One tablespoon pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

Half ounce Cointreau or triple sec

Ice

Cinnamon sugar for garnish

Orange slice cut in half, for garnish

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice for garnish

For directions, you can find them at Real Housemoms.

Courtesy of Getty Images.

Boozy Spiced Chaider Punch

This drink is the epitome of a comfort sip! It’s got all things cozy right in one place!

Ingredients:

Two bags chai tea or three teaspoons loose chai (I like Republic of Tea)

One and one half cups water

Two cups brandy

One and a half cups apple cider

Three quarters cups fresh squeezed lemon juice

Two teaspoons vanilla extract

Honey or simple syrup, as needed

Lemon wheels or clove-studded apple slices, for garnish

For directions, check out Simply Recipes!

Courtesy of Getty Images.

Big Apple Manhattan

A new take on and older-timer. What do we think?

Ingredients:

Ice

Two oz . rye whiskey

rye whiskey One oz . apple brandy

apple brandy Two dashes angostura bitters

Apple slice, for garnish

For the rest of the directions head to, Delish!

Courtesy of Getty Images.

Hot Toddy

Although technically seasonal, Hot Toddy’s can be enjoyed at any time of the year? But for most, preferably in the colder months!

Ingredients:

Three fourths cup of water

One and a half ounces whiskey

Two to three teaspoons honey, to taste

Two to three teaspoons lemon juice, to taste

One lemon round

One cinnamon stick (optional, for garnish)

To get your hads on the rest of the directions, Cookie and Kate has a recipe!