SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What’s a holiday without a fun drink to pair it with?
Seasonal drinks are all the rave right now, so here is a list of some must-try’s that you could shake up for the evening!
Pumpkin Spice Martini
Skip the olives, today we’re throwing some pumpkin in there!
Ingredients:
- One cup ice cubes
- One (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger vanilla flavored vodka (such as Stoli®)
- One (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger Irish cream liqueur (such as Bailey’s®)
- One (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger pumpkin flavored liqueur (such as Hiram Walker®)
- One pinch ground cinnamon
- One pinch ground nutmeg
You can find the rest of the directions on AllRecipes!
Spiced Pear and Bourbon Sparkler
Something about pear and bourbon in one glass sounds like a good idea!
Ingredients:
- One and a half ounces of Spiced Pear Simple Syrup
- One and a half ounces of Bourbon
- Half an ounce of lemon juice
- One to two ounces of Prosecco
- Ice
- Chilled coupe glass
Spiced Pear Simple Syrup
- One cup pear juice (preferably blending three ripe pears with one fourth cup of water)
- Two inch piece of ginger
- Two cinnamon sticks
- Five cloves
- One Fourth cup Brown Swerve
You can find the rest of the instructions at bon appétit.
Courtesy of Getty Images.
Cranberry Moscow Mule
Although a classic, there are so many ways to alter and jazz up a traditional Moscow Mule!
Ingredients:
- One and a half ounces of vodka
- Half a lime, juiced
- Half ounce of cranberry simple syrup
- Half a bottle of ginger beer
- Half to one cup of crushed ice
Although some of you may already know them, you can find the rest of the directions on Vine Pair!
Pumpkin Margarita
For my tequila lovers, have you ever paired these two?
Ingredients:
- One ounce fresh lime juice
- One ounce fresh lemon juice
- Two ounces tequila
- One tablespoon pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
- Half ounce Cointreau or triple sec
- Ice
- Cinnamon sugar for garnish
- Orange slice cut in half, for garnish
- Cinnamon stick for garnish
- Ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice for garnish
For directions, you can find them at Real Housemoms.
Boozy Spiced Chaider Punch
This drink is the epitome of a comfort sip! It’s got all things cozy right in one place!
Ingredients:
- Two bags chai tea or three teaspoons loose chai (I like Republic of Tea)
- One and one half cups water
- Two cups brandy
- One and a half cups apple cider
- Three quarters cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
- Two teaspoons vanilla extract
- Honey or simple syrup, as needed
- Lemon wheels or clove-studded apple slices, for garnish
For directions, check out Simply Recipes!
Big Apple Manhattan
A new take on and older-timer. What do we think?
Ingredients:
- Ice
- Two oz. rye whiskey
- One oz. apple brandy
- Two dashes angostura bitters
- Apple slice, for garnish
For the rest of the directions head to, Delish!
Hot Toddy
Although technically seasonal, Hot Toddy’s can be enjoyed at any time of the year? But for most, preferably in the colder months!
Ingredients:
- Three fourths cup of water
- One and a half ounces whiskey
- Two to three teaspoons honey, to taste
- Two to three teaspoons lemon juice, to taste
- One lemon round
- One cinnamon stick (optional, for garnish)
To get your hads on the rest of the directions, Cookie and Kate has a recipe!