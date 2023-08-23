SYRACUSE, N.Y (WWTI) – A 35-year-old Lewis County man pled guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Tuesday, August 22.

Nathan Hotchkiss admitted that, from at least October 2021 through August 2022, he sexually exploited two children under the age of five and livestreamed or distributed depictions of the sexual abuse online for cash. This was part of his plea arrangement.

Authorities found a collection of child pornography when Hotchkiss was arrested in August 2022, which he obtained through social media and the internet from messages with others.

He faces up to 30 years in prison when Hotchkiss is sentenced on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The Buffalo chapter of Homeland Security Investigations helped with the case. New York State Police and the Lewis County District Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation as part of Project Safe Childhood.