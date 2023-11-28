LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County is back under a travel advisory after being under a no unnecessary travel warning.

The Lewis County Sheriffs office updated the advisory around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, November 28. Roads in Lewis County were dealing with blowing and drifting snow that caused adverse driving conditions.

One of the first blasts of winter weather causes some schools in the county to delay or close for the first time this academic year.

Authorities still advise drivers use caution and allow for extra time to reach their destinations.