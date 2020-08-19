Ley Creek Transfer Station now open for residential customers Thursday through Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Residents will now be able to drop off their trash and recycling at the Ley Creek Transfer Station in Liverpool.

The station’s new operating schedule will be open to residents on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. OCCRA says the new schedule hopes to better accommodate residents’ needs. The site previously served both residential and commercial customers, but commercial customers now have access to the Rock Cut Road Transfer Station.

“OCRRA is pleased to serve commercial customers Monday through Friday at the newly renovated Rock Cut Road Transfer Station and provide residential trash and recycling services at the Ley Creek Transfer Station Thursday through Saturday,” said Dereth Glance, OCRRA Executive Director.

The Ley Creek Transfer Station is located at 5158 Ley Creek Drive in Liverpool. The new operating schedule for residential customers is below.

Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All customers visiting any OCRRA site must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Customers must maintain a 6-foot social distance and wear masks at all times on the site.

Ley Creek Residential Fees:

Cars and minivans: $15

Pickup trucks, SUVs, vans, single-axle trailers: $30

Additional Disposal Fees:

Appliances with refrigerants (CFCs): $15 each

Mattresses: $15 each

Microwaves: $5 each

Passenger tires up to 20” in diameter (Rims must be removed. Limit 10 tires.): $7 each

Residential recyclable drop-off is free. Residential trash bag stickers are $3 per sticker and un-tarped vehicles are $25.

For a list of what you can dispose of at the Ley Creek Transfer Station, visit ocrra.org and use the “How Do I Get Rid Of” search bar at the top of the page.