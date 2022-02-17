CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A proposed Transgender Student Protocol is stirring up controversy at Camden Central School District after many say the protocol puts students’ safety at risk and violates their rights.

The form outlines a list of 10 steps school counselors or social workers must complete if a student of the district wants to express their gender identity at school.

Michael Kelly, a coordinator and educator at the Q-Center in Northern New York said it’s common for schools to put a gender support plan in place so there is a protocol to follow if a student wishes to explore their gender identity.

“Usually those include how they want their teachers notified, how they want their name to be on SchoolTool or whatever software they’re using,” Kelly said. “Basically it gives the children the power to decide how they want to roll out this name change or whatever they may be doing.”

Number five on the lists state's that a school counselor or social worker must contact the parent within two days of the student expressing their gender identity, in other words outing the student without their permission.

"You could be outing that student to a family that is not supportive, putting them at a real risk for homelessness, abuse in the home, either emotional or physical, a wide variety of things." Michael Kelly, Q-Center Coordinator and Educator

According to the 2020 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health by The Trevor Project, 40% of LGBTQ respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past twelve months. For transgender and nonbinary youth that number jumps to more than half.

On top of putting students’ safety at risk, Kelly said this protocol is in direct violation of the Dignity for All Students Act.

“It also covers confidentiality and privacy and who needs to know and for what reasons and part of that is making sure that all students feel comfortable and confidentiality is kept between school officials and the students, especially in these cases and parents are not involved,” Kelly said.

When we reached out to the Camden Central Schools Superintendent about the proposed plan, he told us the district is in the process of clarifying its procedure in writing.

While he didn’t respond to our request for an interview, he issued NewsChannel 9 this statement:

The Camden Central School District supports all students for who they are and respects the rights of our students and families. On February 9, a meeting was held between the School Attorney, Superintendent, Building Level Principals and our School Mental Health Staff to discuss proposed written procedures for supporting our transgender students and to seek input from our School Mental Health Team. These procedures respect a parent’s right to direct the upbringing of their children, while also empowering students to safely and confidently be the most authentic version of themselves. Dr. Ravo Root III, Superintendent of Camden Central Schools

Kelly’s advice to the school is to include the ones being impacted by the protocol in the conversation.

The proposed plan will likely be finalized after winter break.