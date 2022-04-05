SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Liberty Resources Mobile Crisis Team appeared in front of the Syracuse Common Council Tuesday afternoon to ask for funding to bring a permanent team to the City of Syracuse.

The Mobile Crisis Team has been in the region since 2017, but most recently the mental health service was piloted as a 24/7 response service for those in crisis in Onondaga and Oswego Counties.

“24 hours a day, 7 days a week, somebody who’s experiencing a mental health crisis can give us a call,” Liberty Resources Mobile Crisis Program Director, Tania Lyons said.

The Mobile Crisis Team has been working with the Syracuse Police Department since 2021. When officers respond to a call and feel the situation warrants a mental health response, they’ll call in the team at Liberty Resources for back-up.

“Our collaboration with the Syracuse Police Department has been amazing, it’s really exciting,” Lyons said. “They will get out on scene to a 911 call and determine that it’s a person in crisis having some mental health symptoms and they’ll give us a call.”

Syracuse Police Deputy Chief Rich Trudell agreed, adding that since the partnership SPD’s use of force has decreased.

“To have somebody that’s trained in speaking with people in crisis to defuse situations, deescalate, resolve them without force is really a benefit,” Trudell said.

Out of 341 individuals Liberty Resources responded to in the City of Syracuse last year, 83% of them were diverted from unnecessary hospitalizations or arrests.

“When somebody’s experiencing a mental health crisis and a uniformed police officer shows up it can enhance the fear, it can enhance their symptoms not because the police officers are necessarily bad but they’re uniformed police officers it can be a little scary. So when you have somebody not in uniform who’s a professional in the field, in mental health who knows the right questions to ask who can really demonstrate that empathy it just helps calm the whole situation overall pretty quickly.” Tania Lyons, Liberty Resources Mobile Crisis Program Director

If funding is secured, the pilot diversion program would aim to assess the 911 calls as they come into the 911 center and be able to determine whether a mental health professional from Liberty Resources, a uniformed officer, or a co-response to a situation is warranted.

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis and needs help you can call the Mobile Crisis Team at Liberty Resources 24/7 at (315) 251-0800.