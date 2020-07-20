Libraries begin offering appointments for computer use

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Computer user with mouse and keyboard_2575694091306482-159532

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After reopening with curbside service, the Manlius Library has opened its doors for patrons to use their computers.

On Monday, the library began allowing visitors to schedule computer appointments. Appointments can be made for one-hour time blocks.

They are strictly open for computer-use only right now with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Masks or face coverings are required to be worn the entire time a patron is in the library building. Visitors must sign in at the main circulation desk and are asked to sanitize their hands upon entering.

Computer equipment will be disinfected between each use.

The library staff will not be able to assist visitors in person but can provide remote assistance.

Curbside pickup is still available for patrons as well.

To schedule an appointment visit the Manlius Library’s Event Calendar or call 315-682-6400.

The Northern Onondaga Public Libraries are also open for scheduled computer use. To view their hours visit NOPL.org/About-Us/Hours-and-Locations. To schedule an appointment or use their curbside pickup service, please call the library you wish to visit.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected