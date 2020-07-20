Libraries begin offering appointments for computer use

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After reopening with curbside service, the Manlius Library has opened its doors for patrons to use their computers.

On Monday, the library began allowing visitors to schedule computer appointments. Appointments can be made for one-hour time blocks.

They are strictly open for computer-use only right now with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Masks or face coverings are required to be worn the entire time a patron is in the library building. Visitors must sign in at the main circulation desk and are asked to sanitize their hands upon entering.

Computer equipment will be disinfected between each use.

The library staff will not be able to assist visitors in person but can provide remote assistance.

Curbside pickup is still available for patrons as well.

To schedule an appointment visit the Manlius Library’s Event Calendar or call 315-682-6400.

The Northern Onondaga Public Libraries are also open for scheduled computer use. To view their hours visit NOPL.org/About-Us/Hours-and-Locations. To schedule an appointment or use their curbside pickup service, please call the library you wish to visit.