Live Now
Daily coronavirus update

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Libraries in Onondaga County begin phased reopening

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A phased reopening for Onondaga County libraries starts on Tuesday with Syracuse, Baldwinsville and a few others.

Here’s how it works: Reserve your book online and the time slot for when you’ll pick it up.

You will beed to bring your ID and your book will be left on a table.

If you’re dropping a book off you can leave it on the table. The county isn’t collecting fines and asks anyone with overdue materials not to rush to return them.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected