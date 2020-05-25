Libraries in Onondaga County begin phased reopening

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A phased reopening for Onondaga County libraries starts on Tuesday with Syracuse, Baldwinsville and a few others.

Here’s how it works: Reserve your book online and the time slot for when you’ll pick it up.

You will beed to bring your ID and your book will be left on a table.

If you’re dropping a book off you can leave it on the table. The county isn’t collecting fines and asks anyone with overdue materials not to rush to return them.