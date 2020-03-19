Licensed day care centers ordered to close in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All licensed day care centers within Tompkins County will be closed through April 13 under the direction of the County Administrator Jason Molino.

The Child Development Council has established a plan to accommodate child care needs to individuals deemed essential personnel. Health care and emergency service employers are identifying their essential personnel and notifying the Child Development Council about who qualifies for this referral.

The following child care is available upon referral:

Two licensed day care centers will reopen to serve only the children of essential personnel; they will reduce their class sizes by half.

Registered family child care and licensed group family child care have been surveyed for openings and willingness to enroll additional children.

The Child Development Council is in communication with individual teachers who are not currently working at their childcare or school-age child care program who are willing to provide independent contracting or “nanny” services in their home or in the children’s home. These teachers have background checks as a result of their prior employment.

All child care providers and locations will take necessary precautions to slow the spread of germs through cleaning, handwashing, and other hygiene practices.



Essential personnel can call the Child Development Council at (607) 273-0259 and leave a message or email at info@childdevelopmentcouncil.org for information on child care. A Referral Specialist at the Child Development Council will return the messages.

The Child Development Council will continue to evaluate and adjust this plan as necessary to best meet the childcare needs of essential health care workers and emergency personnel.

