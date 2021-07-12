Life-saving moment: Syracuse woman rescues person from jumping off a bridge

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kaley Taggart of Syracuse is being deemed a hero after saving a 27-year-old woman who attempted to jump off the 481 overpass bridge in Clay on Friday evening.

Taggart was in the middle of making an Instacart delivery when she came across the woman standing on the outside ledge of the bridge, preparing to jump.

“All of a sudden, I look on the side of the bridge and said, ‘oh my God, someone is on the side of the bridge. I have to stop my car,'” Taggart explained.

Taggart said she immediately whipped her car around, pulled the emergency brake in the middle of the road and ran straight to the woman.

“I put my arms around her and said don’t do it. It’s not worth it,” — Kaley Taggart

LIFE SAVING MOMENT: This is Kaley Taggart. She's being deemed a hero after saving another woman from attempting to jump off this bridge in Clay.



Tonight at 6:00, we hear what happened in her words and the message she hopes come from this incident. @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/5EJNwbrdHA — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) July 12, 2021

“I can’t believe she was that far out,” Taggart said. “There were some people waving at her and trying to get her down, but she didn’t want to get down.”

As she was holding onto the woman’s hand, Taggart said she was scared.

“She was like, I don’t know what I’m doing up here,” Taggart said. “I told her you need to come off the bridge. Hitting that pavement is going to be so much worse.”

Taggart said it took her only a few minutes to talk the woman out of jumping. After she came off the ledge, Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies and NOVA ambulances arrived on the scene.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was evaluated and transported to the hospital for treatment.

“I was supposed to go a different way on the highway and I accidentally clicked the wrong way,” Taggart said. “If I didn’t click the wrong one, she could have been on the ground. “It was meant to be.”

She believes the opportunity to save the woman’s life was fate. Taggart told NewsChannel 9 she’s had two suicide attempts of her own.

“In 2016, I had a really severe suicide attempt incident. Then, four months ago, I had a suicide attempt,” Taggart explained.

“At the end of the day, everybody’s lives are worth it,” — Kaley Taggart

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office commended Taggart for her bravery in a Facebook post.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or mental health, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or learn more about the Onondaga County Suicide Prevention Coalition here.