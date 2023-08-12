BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Life Worth Living 5k run/walk happened today, August 12, at Abbott Farms in Baldwinsville, raising awareness for suicide prevention.

Attendees also had the chance to enjoy berry picking and visiting with the baby farm animals. The Cider House Grille at the farm was also open, providing a variety of grilled entrees.

The 5k was organized by The Zach Helfrich Memorial Fund, which honors former Abbotts employee, Zach Helfrich who took his own life at 19 years old after graduating from Baker High School. Since being founded, the memorial fund has raised over $60,000.

Money raised by the memorial fund has gone to helping a variety of local organizations dedicated to suicide prevention. The memorial fund has also established an endowment in Zach’s name to support the Upstate Medical University’s Psychiatry High Risk Program.