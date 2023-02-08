ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Parks is offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training and Certification Course during the month of March.

The course will begin with a pre-screening skills evaluation at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School Pool located at 6280 Randall Road. The course will consist of eight classes in total.

The course will be scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, March 7 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In order to receive the certification, all classes are mandatory.

All participants must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 15 years old before March 7, 2023

Must pass the pre-screening swimming skills evaluation: A 550-meter swim (using front crawl or breaststroke) A two-minute water tread without using hands Additional timed skills evaluation



The course costs $75 per person and after successfully completing it, participants will be certified in First Aid, CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer, and American Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguarding.

After becoming lifeguard certified, individuals will have the opportunity for employment at either County Parks or other local pools and waterfront places in the area.

Onondaga County Parks operates two beach facilities in the county: Jamesville Beach Park in Jamesville and Oneida Shores Park in Brewerton. Both beaches are open from Memorial Day through the end of August.

For more information, contact Gary Lopez at (315) 453-6712, extension 6715, or at garylopez@ongov.net.