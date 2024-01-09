MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was a lifelong Bills fan was found dead just a block away from Hard Rock Stadium following a Miami Dolphins game on Sunday night, according to WTVJ.

The Miami Gardens Police Department said a man was shot and killed near a shopping center on NW 27th Avenue overnight. A football game between the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills ended around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators told WTVJ that the victim and some friends were walking through traffic when an argument ensued with the suspect.

The suspect got out of the car, fired several rounds, struck the victim, and fled the scene, according to officers.

Family identified the man as 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs, who lived in Six Nations in Canada. Witnesses said he was wearing a Bills shirt after the game on Monday night.

Isaacs was in town visiting friends who had been staying in Florida for about a month.

“I just saw a lot of police and a lot of lights,” said one man who witnessed the scene told WTVJ.

