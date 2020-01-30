Lifetime to air movie about Stacey Castor

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The story of Central New York’s most notorious killers is headed to the small screen.

Lifetime is telling the story of Stacey Castor, the woman convicted of murdering her husband by poisoning him with antifreeze and trying to poison her daughter.

“Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story” premieres February 1st at 8 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected