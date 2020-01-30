Lifetime to air movie about Stacey Castor

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The story of Central New York’s most notorious killers is headed to the small screen.
Lifetime is telling the story of Stacey Castor, the woman convicted of murdering her husband by poisoning him with antifreeze and trying to poison her daughter.
“Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story” premieres February 1st at 8 p.m.
