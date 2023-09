SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Light A Candle For Literacy held a parade and children’s book fair in Syracuse on Saturday afternoon, September 9.

The parade started at the Beauchamp Branch Library and ended at Brighton Academy. R. Gregory Christie, an award-winning illustrator, was the Grand marshal for this year’s parade.

At the book fair, free books were offered for kids. Author meet and greets and live performances were also featured.