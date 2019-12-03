Light up the Syracuse skyline in honor of a loved one

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This holiday season, the memory of a loved one can literally light up the skyline in Syracuse.

The annual Lights of Love effort at Crouse Hospital is underway.

Lights of Love donations may be given in honor of or in memory of a loved one. There will be 3,000 lights on the Crouse clock tower illuminated starting Dec. 2nd.

Proceeds from this year’s Lights of Love Campaign will go toward the finishing touches for the acute care section of the new Pomeroy Emergency Services Department at Crouse Hospital.

You can donate from now until January 10, 2020.

Click here to donate.