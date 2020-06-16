Light Work’s Urban Video Project stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As protesters make their way around the Everson Museum of Art after dusk, their passionate words are echoed by powerful photos. It’s all part of Light Work’s Urban Video Project.

“We have several artists and residents whose work speaks to racism and other kinds of social issues that are being brought to the floor right now,” said Cjala Surratt, communications coordinator for Light Work and Urban Video Project.

A compilation of their work is projected on the screen outside the Everson.

“This is really about amplifying the voices of the people who are doing the hard work,” said Anneka Herre, program director for Light Work’s Urban Video Project.

It’s no coincidence their platform is near the protest route. “That corridor of civil buildings was created through an urban renewal project which displaced a population of black citizens who are also disproportionately impacted by the criminal justice system,” said Herre.

As these protesters once again march and stand for change, their voices will be captured behind the lens.

These are young people who quite pointedly, cause I’m out there, are telling adults what the demands are and that enough is enough. I feel like the next generation really has this in hand and we need to maybe sit down and ask how can we help and how can we amplify what they’re doing. Cjala Surratt, Communications Coordinator, Light Work and Urban Video Project

As people stop and watch the projection, Herre hopes they feel encouraged. “I dare people to be uncomfortable, to be challenged and I hope when they’re standing on that plaza that they’re engaging that work and maybe asking themselves about potential complicity,” she said.

If you’d like to share your artwork and be part of the movement, you can call (315) 443-1369 or visit their contact page.

