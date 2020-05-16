Lighting up Liverpool to celebrate Class of 2020

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world full of darkness and uncertainty, the Class of 2020 has probably had the most unconventional senior year due to COVID-19.

But, on Friday night, their spirits were lifted up and they were given a glimmer of hope.

It’s definitely difficult, but I think it’s going to make us stronger in the end and help prepare us for the future. Kyle Caves — Senior at Liverpool

Kyle Caves is one of the seniors at Liverpool High School and he’s been a Warrior since Kindergarten, so not having the traditions every senior dream of having has been difficult.

But on Friday, he and his classmates celebrated in a new way, with stadium lights, a DJ and a drive-by parade.

Something as small and symbolic as turning on the lights and having them come out, we can still feel like a community together, even though we’re apart. That’s really the big message that we want to send to our students is that we’re still here for them and still here to cheer them through graduation and beyond. Doug Lawerence — Executive Principal at Liverpool High School

“I’m definitely going to remember this forever, just because it’s something different that no other senior has ever had,” said Jenna Schulz.

And while it isn’t what they had planned for all of their lives, Kyle and his classmates cherishing what’s more important and for them, that’s the Liverpool community.

“Oh, it’s awesome. I mean, these teachers and all of the staff here at Liverpool have been with us since day one and I can’t appreciate them enough and I would expect something like this from them, so this is awesome,” said Caves.

A memory that Kyle will always remember… Lighting Up Liverpool.

And even through life’s greatest storms, the Class of 2020 will always remain Liverpool Strong.

