SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 38,331 vehicles drove along the Onondaga Lake Trail for the 2022-2023 season of Wegman’s Lights on the Lake!

With such an outstanding attendance rate, the holiday light show also raised $14,631 for local charities.

Checks were given to representatives of the charities during a presentation on February 8, 2023.

Donations were made to the following charities:

Show Night and Local Charity Amount Donated Opening Night, November 14: CNY Diaper Bank $2,060 Doggy Drive Thru, November 15: HumaneCNY $3,165 Charity Week, January 9: Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter $1,393 Charity Week, January 10, Alzheimer’s Association $1,299 Charity Week, January 11, Central Square Essentials $1,545 Charity Week, January 12, Families FIRST $1,404 Charity Week, January 13, SageUpstate $2,765 Lights on the Lake Run: Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital $1,000

During the final week of the Lights on the Lake season, Bank of America helped to underwrite the various charity nights.