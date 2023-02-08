SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 38,331 vehicles drove along the Onondaga Lake Trail for the 2022-2023 season of Wegman’s Lights on the Lake!
With such an outstanding attendance rate, the holiday light show also raised $14,631 for local charities.
Checks were given to representatives of the charities during a presentation on February 8, 2023.
Donations were made to the following charities:
|Show Night and Local Charity
|Amount Donated
|Opening Night, November 14: CNY Diaper Bank
|$2,060
|Doggy Drive Thru, November 15: HumaneCNY
|$3,165
|Charity Week, January 9: Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter
|$1,393
|Charity Week, January 10, Alzheimer’s Association
|$1,299
|Charity Week, January 11, Central Square Essentials
|$1,545
|Charity Week, January 12, Families FIRST
|$1,404
|Charity Week, January 13, SageUpstate
|$2,765
|Lights on the Lake Run: Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital
|$1,000
During the final week of the Lights on the Lake season, Bank of America helped to underwrite the various charity nights.