Lights On The Lake donating extra night proceeds to charity, but what about the rest of the nights? Your Stories

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Lights on the Lake wraps up for its 30th season, organizers are donating proceeds from its final night to Second Chance Dog Shelter.

Kay in Sterling writes the Your Stories team, asking where the money goes the rest of the year and why Lights on the Lake costs $10 more on weekends.

Galaxy Media, which operates Lights on the Lake, explains that other than the season-opening dog walk, proceeds from the regular season help operate the event.

Lights on the Lake pays staff to work the gate, buys lights for the new season in the off-season, and maintains its current inventory of moving lights.

As for the higher cost on weekends, it’s all because of supply and demand. More people want to drive through Lights on the Lake on the weekends, so it costs more.

