Lights on the Lake offering free admission to Military families on Wednesday

(WSYR-TV) — Lights on the Lake is offering Military families free admission on Wednesday night.
Any veteran, active or retired military member can enjoy a free drive-thru. All you need to do is bring your Military ID.
You will also need to pre-register online since tickets are not being sold directly at the park this year.
