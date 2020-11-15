Lights on the Lake season starts on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Lights on the Lake kicks off this Monday.

It will run from Monday through Jan. 10, 2021.

You will need to purchase tickets online before attending.

Prices vary throughout the week and keep in mind that there are no charity walks this year.

