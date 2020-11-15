(WSYR-TV) — Lights on the Lake kicks off this Monday.
It will run from Monday through Jan. 10, 2021.
You will need to purchase tickets online before attending.
Prices vary throughout the week and keep in mind that there are no charity walks this year.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Starbucks in Watertown
- Lake George Polar Plunge raises funds for Special Olympics New York
- Lights on the Lake season starts on Monday
- Cuomo threatens legal action to ensure COVID-19 vaccine reaches communities of color equitably
- Syracuse Police investigating robbery at Byrne Dairy on West Fayette Street
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App