Lights on the Lake set to kick-off November 16, with a few changes

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 can’t take away Lights on the Lake. The annual holiday attraction is set to kick off on November 16, with a few changes.
This year, there will be no walk-throughs of the human or dog kind, because that would be considered a mass gathering. Instead, Lights on the Lake will be opening on Monday, November 16 for spectators to drive through. The attraction will be open seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m. until Sunday, January 10.
This year, tickets must be purchased in advance online, and there will only be a limited number of tickets available each day.
New this year, Lights on the Lake is offering up a foam light saber for purchase online, which allows you to be part of the light show.
