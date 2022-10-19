LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning November 14, your drive past Onondaga Lake will get a bit brighter. For its 33rd season, Lights on the Lake will be returning to Liverpool.

The drive-thru excursion at Onondaga Lake Park will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly, and occur from November 14 until January 13.

“This holiday tradition continues to grow and remain a favorite event for so many people,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon. “We appreciate the collaborative effort of the Parks Department and Galaxy to continuously improve the show and look forward to celebrating the 33rd anniversary.”

So what is new to Lights on the Lake this year?

An animated display of a gingerbread person jumping on a trampoline

30 newly wrapped trees with brand-new lights in a variety of colors and styles

Delta Sonic, the official car wash of Lights on the Lake, will be giving out a $10 car wash gift card to every vehicle passing through the ticket gate at Lights on the Lake

A Lights on the Lake ornament and beanie will be available for purchase

Admission to Lights on the Lake is $10 per car on Monday through Thursday and $20 per car Friday through Sunday. All tickets must be purchased for a specific date, in advance on their website.

Lights on the Lake sponsor, Wegmans, is proud to be a part of this event, as it creates exciting events in Onondaga County.

“During the holiday season, this year, in particular, it is gratifying to know we are providing an option for socially distant and safe entertainment to families across this region,” said Evelyn Ingram, Director, Community Engagement at Wegmans Food Markets.

Lights on the Lake dates to remember

October 19 – Tickets go on sale and can be bought online. Use code LOLSANTA for discounted rates. A limited number of tickets are available with a discount – the price dropped to five dollars.

– Tickets go on sale and can be bought online. Use code for discounted rates. November 14 – Charity Drive-Thru – Applications due by 11/4/21

– Charity Drive-Thru – Applications due by 11/4/21 November 15 – Doggy Drive-Thru for HumaneCNY

– Doggy Drive-Thru for HumaneCNY November 16 – Salute the Troops Night Lights on the Lake will support the men and women who work tirelessly to protect our country and invite any active military or veteran to drive through, for free, on Salute the Troops Night

– Salute the Troops Night November 20 – Lights on the Lake 5K 6 a.m. The early start time of the race will allow runners to view the lights while running before sunrise. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital The race will be capped at 600 runners

– Lights on the Lake 5K January 8 – Last Night at Lights on the Lake Regular Season

– Last Night at Lights on the Lake Regular Season January 9 to January 13 – Charity Nights – Lights on the Lake Giveback- Applications due by 11/4/22

Lights on the Lake entry is in the Wegmans Landing section of Onondaga Lake Park which is accessed via Route 370 in Liverpool. For ticketing information, call Galaxy Media at (315) 471-9597, for general information, call Onondaga Lake Park at (315) 453-6712 or visit the Lights on the Lake website.

“We are so proud to continue our partnership with Onondaga County,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, COO of Galaxy Media. “This is a great family tradition that thousands from our community enjoy. We love being a part of an event that allows families to make memories each year!”

Wegmans Lights on the Lake is presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, and Onondaga County Parks.