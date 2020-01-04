Lights on the Lake to stay open an extra day for special cause

LIVERPOOL, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is offering people “a second chance at a second chance” at Lights on the Lake.
Sunday was supposed to be the last day cars could roll through the attraction at Onondaga Lake Park, but the County is keeping it open one more night to benefit a special cause here in Central New York.
On Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., visitors can check out the two-mile long display for just $5 a car.
All the money made will go straight to the Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville, where inmates at the neighboring correctional center help train the dogs.
