SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What may have seemed unthinkable a couple of months ago is as real as ever as we close in on one of the biggest Syracuse Football games inside the dome in years.

The game against NC State on Saturday will be the first between two ranked teams to take place in Syracuse since 2001.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer, Pete Sala to talk more about the upcoming game.

“I think we’ll be sold out by tomorrow afternoon,” Sala says.

If that does happen, Sala says there will be around 49,000 fans at the game on Saturday.

All the parking lots will open at 11:30 a.m. and some changes have been made to the inside of the dome to make things quick and easy for fans.

Sala encourages everyone to pay attention to their gate entry on their ticket and have it up on their phone ahead of time.

City firefighters will be at the event to help monitor some of the busier gates at the dome to ensure things run smoothly, Sala confirms.