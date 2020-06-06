ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you were thinking of taking a Lime Bike for a spin around the City of Ithaca over the next coming months, you are out of luck.
A company spokesperson told NewsChannel 9 that the company is leaving the city.
They cited the challenges of operating and sustaining long-term service. And while there are no plans to return, the company said they rarely close a door on returning to cities.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: A few showers, storms overnight then cooler over the weekend
- Lime Bike leaves Ithaca, citing sustainability
- Border ranchers receive 2nd notice from feds threatening to revoke land rights
- Census 2020 ramps up with delivery of 5.1 million questionnaires to rural homes
- Restaurants prepare to open outdoor seating for customers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App