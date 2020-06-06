Lime Bike leaves Ithaca, citing sustainability

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you were thinking of taking a Lime Bike for a spin around the City of Ithaca over the next coming months, you are out of luck.

A company spokesperson told NewsChannel 9 that the company is leaving the city.

They cited the challenges of operating and sustaining long-term service. And while there are no plans to return, the company said they rarely close a door on returning to cities.